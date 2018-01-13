Celebrities react to Hawaii missile scare, slam President Trump

Multiple celebrities — including Jim Carrey, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jeffrey Wright — criticized President Trump after the missile scare Saturday in Hawaii.
“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning,” Carrey tweeted. “If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination.”
Hawaiian residents and visitors were shaken when an alert was sent out warning of an impending “ballistic missile threat.” The alert, which was sent out by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, advised everyone to “seek shelter” and ended with “this is not a drill.”
Tension between the United States and North Korea likely contributed to the panic, since Kim Jong-un’s speech in North Korea prompted Trump to brag on social media about the size of his nuclear launch button.
The alert in Hawaii ended up being a false alarm, though it took more than 30 minutes to issue a retraction. Officials from the state tweeted to help spread the word.
Gov. David Ige told CNN, “It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift, and an employee pushed the wrong button.”
“This Hawaii missle scare is on YOU Mr. Trump,” Curtis tweeted. “The real FEAR that mothers & fathers & children felt is on YOU. It is on YOUR ARROGANCE. HUBRIS. NARCISSISM. RAGE. EGO. IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS!”
According to the Associated Press, Trump was in Florida when he was briefed on the situation. Palm Beach Post reporter George Bennett shared photos and video from Trump International Golf Glub when the president’s motorcade arrived.
Lindsay Walters, a White House spokesperson, said the missile alert “was purely a state exercise.”
