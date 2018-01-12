Doreen Tracey, original Mickey Mouse Club member, dies at 74

Doreen Tracey, one of the Mouseketeers on Disney’s original 1950s iteration of The Mickey Mouse Club, has died, according to the AP. She was 74.

Tracey reportedly died from pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California.

The child star auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club at the age of 12 and remained a member of the show for its original three-season run from 1955-1959 on ABC. Tracey maintained a lifelong bond with Disney, later appearing in a spinoff of The Mickey Mouse Club with host Annette Funicello known as Annette and Disney western Westward, Ho! The Wagons with Disney’s Davy Crockett — Fess Parker.

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared his condolences for the former Disney star on Twitter, writing “Rest in peace Doreen Tracey…A true original and an original member of the Mouseketeers. Your Disney family will miss you.”

Doreen Tracey was born on April 3, 1943, in London, and her family immigrated to the United States when she was only 4 years old. She learned to dance and sing from a young age, as her father ran a nightclub and a dance studio.

Tracey appeared on The Donna Reed show in 1959 before shifting into a more rebellious phase of her career, which included traveling to Vietnam during the war with her rock group Doreen and the Invaders and acting as a publicist to iconoclastic musician and filmmaker Frank Zappa.

The actress temporarily strained her relationship with Disney in 1976 when she posed nude in Gallery magazine, wearing nothing but her mouse ears. However, in later years, she often participated in Mouseketeer reunions or television specials, as well as maintained close relationships with many of her fellow Mickey Mouse Club members.

Tracey was divorced and is survived by a son, Bradley, and two grandchildren, Gavin and Autumn.