Poll: Oprah would easily beat Trump in 2020 matchup

Oprah would trounce Trump if a presidential election were held today — that’s the result of a new poll of likely U.S. voters.

The poll from Rasmussen Reports found that 48 percent of voters would punch their ballot for President Oprah Winfrey while only 38 percent would opt to re-elect Trump. The results are interesting since Rasmussen Reports has long been considered a Republican-leaning poll (their presidential popularity tracking report, for example, tends to give Trump higher marks than other surveys such as Gallup). The poll also noted 14 percent would be undecided in this hypothetical matchup.

More specifically: Winfrey has the support of 76 percent of Democrats, 22 percent of Republicans, and 44 percent of voters not affiliated with either major political party. Trump earns 66 percent of the vote from Republicans, 12 percent of Democrats, and 38 percent of unaffiliateds.

Furthermore, 55 percent of all voters view Winfrey favorably, with women sharing a more favorable opinion of Winfrey than men.

Winfrey has inspired considerable D.C. and media buzz since her speech accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The former talk show host has given no direct indication she’s interested in running for president, while her surrogates have given the media outlets carefully worded mixed messages.

And of course, this poll is being taken after Trump has been criticized widely and heavily for his performance during his first year as president and before Winfrey has endured any of the heavy scrutiny and opposition campaigning that an active candidate would receive. Plus, let’s never forget, most polls predicted Hillary Clinton would win the White House in 2016 — right up until she didn’t.