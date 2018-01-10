Connie Britton defends $380 'poverty is sexist' Golden Globes sweater after Twitter backlash

Connie Britton’s defending her choice to wear a statement-making sweater that read “Poverty is sexist” to the Golden Globes Sunday night after Twitter users began calling her out for the style’s $380 price tag.

To stand in solidarity with women who experience sexual harassment, Britton not only chose to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes as a way to show her support for the Time’s Up movement, but also chose to wear an embroidered black sweater with a powerful message. However, Twitter users quickly pointed out a mixed message the star was sending since the Lingua Franca sweater retails for approximately $380.

“So I wanted to purchase @conniebritton’s “poverty is sexist” #GoldenGlobes sweater, but when I looked it up, it costs $380…. is it just me or does that seem ironic? Ps- all @linguafrancanyc sweaters are $380, so I couldn’t get @IMKristenBell’s either :/,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user said: “So the trendy “Poverty is Sexist” sweater, worn last night by Connie Britton, sells for $380. How many people in poverty could afford one? What could that $380 done for a family in poverty? It’s all Leftist hypocrisy and look at me I care. They don’t.”

But Britton quickly jumped in to the debate about her sweater’s price tag and clarified that for every purchase from the designer Lingua Franca, $100 would be donated to Camfed, an non-profit organization which works to break the cycle of poverty in Africa by educating young girls about leadership opportunities.

“For those concerned with the price of my Globes sweater I just don’t think a $5000 gown would have added to the conversation in the same way. And @linguafrancanyc who designed it, inspired by @ONECampaign, is donating $100 of each purchase to @camfed,” Britton tweeted.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

When PeopleStyle caught up with Britton’s stylist Erica Cloud after the Globes, she revealed wearing the sweater was totally the actress’ idea.

“I don’t want to take credit for that,” Cloud told PeopleStyle about Britton wearing her own sweater. “I fully support that move because I think that’s what this is about, right? The more I thought I about it, I thought it was genius and brilliant and I thought, this is the conversation we’re supposed to be having. It’s not really about the clothing, it’s really about the message.”