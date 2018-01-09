Meghan Markle deletes all of her social media accounts

The era of Meghan Markle on social media has officially come to an end.

On Tuesday, just after Meghan left her second official royal engagement with Prince Harry — her social media accounts disappeared. Yes, the time has come: the royal bride-to-be is no longer on social media.

On Meghan’s Instagram page, where you once saw snaps of her rescue dogs, Guy and Bogart, photos from her travels around the globe and shout-outs to her Suits castmates, there is now only this:

And the same goes for Meghan’s Twitter account.

Meghan was once an active Instagram and Twitter user, and her number of followers shot through the roof after it was confirmed that she was dating Prince Harry in 2016.

Her official departure from social media isn’t entirely unexpected. It’s an unspoken rule that the royal family isn’t on social media. Although in recent years, the royal family has gotten on board with the use of social media in an official sense — Kensington Palace, Clarence House and The Royal Family all have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts that they use to share updates on members of the family. It’s where Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s births were first announced, and just yesterday, when they shared photos of Charlotte ahead of her first day of preschool . But no senior British royal has a social media account of their own, so Meghan would have been quite the outlier had she kept hers up and running.

Though her account was still active until just a few hours ago, she hasn’t been using social media much as of late. Her last post on Instagram was a goodbye to her website, The Tig, which she shut down in April of last year.

Goodbye, Meghan Markle’s Instagram. You may be gone, but you are not forgotten. (Thanks, in most part, to screenshots!)