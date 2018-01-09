Hugh Grant and girlfriend Anna Eberstein expecting third child together

Hugh Grant is going to be a dad again!

The British actor, 57, and girlfriend Anna Eberstein were photographed in a New York City airport on Tuesday, with the Swedish television producer’s baby bump peeking through her coat.

A rep for Grant could not be reached for comment.

The baby on the way will be Grant’s fifth child — his third with Eberstein. The couple are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter and a son named John Mungo, 5.

“I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon,” Eberstein’s mother Susanne reportedly told Swedish magazine Aftonbladet.

Grant and Eberstein, 39, attended Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards together. The duo welcomed their daughter in December 2015, while son John was born in 2012.

Said Susanne of John in an email to the Aftonbladet in January 2014, “It is a wonderful little cute grandchild boy I have got. I already had a grandchild since earlier, and it’s such fun to have another one.”

The Paddington 2 star is also dad to son Felix Chang, 5, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6, his children with ex Tinglan Hong.

And while Grant has sworn off marriage in the past, nailing parenthood is a different story.

“What has surprised me most is, I think, how enchanting I am as a father,” he told PEOPLE in February 2015. “I break my own heart, I’m so nice.”