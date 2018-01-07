Trump moves back his 'Fake News Awards,' citing high interest

President Trump says his “Fake News Awards” will be handed out a nine days later than initially planned, due to higher-than-anticipated interest.

“The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”

Trump originally announced last week that he would be bestowing “the most dishonest & corrupt media awards of the year,” drawing swift ridicule from late-night satirists like Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Samantha Bee.

Colbert nicknamed the awards “the Fakies” and took out a for-your-consideration billboard in Times Square, while Noah’s Daily Show bought a full-age ad in the New York Times. Not to be outdone, Bee promised that her show Full Frontal would sweep what she called “the Dishonesties.” Check out their tweets below.

