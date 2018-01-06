Anton Yelchin's secret photography passion now on display

Many knew Anton Yelchin as an actor through his roles in the Star Trek movie trilogy, Green Room, Hearts in Atlantis, and Like Crazy. But Yelchin, who died at the age of 27 in a traffic collision, had been quietly honing his photography skills. That work is now on display through a new exhibit in New York City’s De Buck Gallery.

Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty runs at the Chelsea-based Manhattan gallery through Saturday, Jan. 20. Curated by Clayton Calvert and Rachel Vancelette, the collection of 54 images were taken by Yelchin over the course of six years with a Leica and disposable cameras.

“This exhibition focuses on portraits, self-portraits, and interior images that Anton captured while exploring this private world,” reads the exhibit description from the gallery. “These photos include many intimate portraits of friends, family and also complete strangers. All of these people trusted Anton to convey his intimate interactions with them.”

All of Yelchin’s proceeds will be donated to the Anton Yelchin Foundation to fund various programs aimed at supporting artists who suffer from debilitating disease or disability.

Some images of Yelchin’s work and the gallery space can be seen on De Buck Gallery’s Instagram feed.

Yelchin lost his life on June 19, 2016, of blunt traumatic asphyxia. His car had rolled down the hill of his home in Studio City, California, pinning his body against the gate, authorities said.

The actor had already filmed multiple projects that have yet to be released, including Thoroughbreds and Porto.