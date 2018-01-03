Celebs react to Trump statement that Steve Bannon 'lost his mind'

David Canfield
January 03, 2018 AT 02:31 PM EST

President Donald Trump lashed out at Steve Bannon in a statement on Wednesday, after The Guardian reported that an upcoming book on the 2016 election cycle quotes the former White House Chief Strategist as saying that Donald Trump Jr. meeting a Russian lawyer purportedly offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

The book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is based on more than 200 interviews with the president, his inner circle, and players in and around the Trump administration, according to The Guardian.

After reports of Bannon’s comments quickly went viral, Trump provided an angry and indignant response. “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” the statement began. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind … Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than 30 years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base — he’s only in it for himself.”

Trump also added that during his time at the White House, Bannon leaked “false information to the media,” presumably referencing The Guardian‘s report from earlier Wednesday.

Celebrities were quick to react to the intense back-and-forth with fascination and curiosity.

Here is Trump’s entire statement:

Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.

Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans.

Steve doesn’t represent my base—he’s only in it for himself.

Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.

We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down.

