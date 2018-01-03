Celebs react to Trump statement that Steve Bannon 'lost his mind'

President Donald Trump lashed out at Steve Bannon in a statement on Wednesday, after The Guardian reported that an upcoming book on the 2016 election cycle quotes the former White House Chief Strategist as saying that Donald Trump Jr. meeting a Russian lawyer purportedly offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

The book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is based on more than 200 interviews with the president, his inner circle, and players in and around the Trump administration, according to The Guardian.

After reports of Bannon’s comments quickly went viral, Trump provided an angry and indignant response. “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” the statement began. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind … Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than 30 years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base — he’s only in it for himself.”

Trump also added that during his time at the White House, Bannon leaked “false information to the media,” presumably referencing The Guardian‘s report from earlier Wednesday.

Celebrities were quick to react to the intense back-and-forth with fascination and curiosity.

Bannon vs. Trump is the Celebrity Deathmatch where America wins. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) January 3, 2018

I'm rooting for and against everybody here. So far, except for the weather, 2018 is okay. https://t.co/OpT8xGfSEb — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 3, 2018

Bannon vs Trump. Whoever wins, we lose. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 3, 2018

Watching Trump and Bannon fight brings such joy to my heart! Nothing like white supremacist on white supremacist violence! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) January 3, 2018

Hello, Kettle — This Is Pot: “Donald Trump Says Steve Bannon 'Has Lost His Mind'.” https://t.co/RULsgLRo4e — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 3, 2018

Trump barely knows the following people: Paul Manafort (his former campaign chair) who is indicted; George "Coffee Boy" Papadopoulos, an adviser who plead guilty, Michael "Lock Her Up" Flynn, his NSA who also plead guilty & Steve "Crazy" Bannon, who was his chief strategist. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 3, 2018

Steve Bannon is throwing Trump’s entire circle under a whole fleet of buses and I am so here for it pic.twitter.com/nelZppjiHD — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 3, 2018

