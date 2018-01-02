Saint West recovering after being hospitalized for pneumonia

Saint West is on the mend after battling a case of pneumonia.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s 2-year-old son was hospitalized for three days due to the illness, Kardashian West wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

The couple’s son is now recovering at home — and his mom couldn’t be more grateful for the care he received while under medical supervision.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” Kardashian West captioned a photo of herself and Saint.

“I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” continued the reality star, 37. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽”

On Friday, Kardashian West shared a family photo in honor of the holidays to Instagram. Standing in front of a Christmas tree, she held the couple’s daughter North, 4½, while the rapper held Saint. It was the last holiday season as a brood of four — the couple are currently expecting their third child, and second daughter, via surrogate.

West, 40, Kardashian West and their kids starred in multiple installments during the 25-day KarJenners’ holiday-card countdown reveal, with the reality star even sharing a solo shot of Saint on day five — his 2nd birthday.

“DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!!” the proud mom captioned the photo, showing the little boy rocking a pair of jeans against a white background and holding up a wrapped gift.

