Women in Hollywood kick off 2018 with massive anti-harassment initiative

The women of Hollywood are kicking off 2018 with a plan to fight back against the sexual harassment not only in their industry but across industries.

After 2017 ended with an onslaught of sexual harassment allegations coming to light in Hollywood, the #MeToo movement made headlines as the spotlight went back and forth between the accusers and the accused. And on Monday, Time’s Up was announced.

With 300 actresses, female agents, writers, directors, and more women in Hollywood banding together, Time’s Up is described on its website as a “unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live.”

According to the site, Time’s Up will partner with leading advocates for equality and safety and work to improve laws, employment agreements, and corporate policies. The initiative includes a legal defense fund that has already raised more than $13 million to help less privileged women protect themselves from sexual misconduct, as well as legislation to penalize companies that tolerate harassment.

Among its other actions, Time’s Up encourages women walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes to raise awareness by wearing black.

Time’s Up is backed by many of Hollywood’s biggest names including Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Emma Stone, Rashida Jones, and more.

I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. ⁰@TIMESUPNOW https://t.co/4zd5g2ByU0 pic.twitter.com/0h8ojLOq9U — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 1, 2018

Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting. Time's up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse. #TimesUp Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/eTwKtOboIl pic.twitter.com/q8aok1HTGg — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 1, 2018

I stand with ALL WOMEN across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/7FofMhTaUJ pic.twitter.com/vEB3jYCRgD — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 1, 2018

An open letter appears in @LaOpinionLA and @nytimes today from us to our sisters in the Farm Worker’s Union. It’s also a call to arms. We’ve started a legal defense fund supporting those across industries who’ve experienced abuse in the workplace. Join us. #TIMESUP (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/Zr5C4QgcXg — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 1, 2018

I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization & underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/MPJHYYfobM pic.twitter.com/jiVQ7NZUyD — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 1, 2018

Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting. Time's up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse. #TimesUp Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/nhagdfGvVd pic.twitter.com/jUfFy4d04S — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) January 1, 2018