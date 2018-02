2018 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, kicked off in earnest Friday night with the traditional Opening Ceremony festivities, including the parade of nations and the lighting of the symbolic cauldron. Due to the time difference (PyeongChang is 14 hours ahead of NYC and 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles, for reference), you can see the photos here and watch them in action on NBC on Friday, starting at 8 p.m.