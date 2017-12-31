Kate Hudson shares sweet photo of 'love birds' Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are getting cozy and cuddly ahead of the new year!

On Sunday, Kate Hudson posted a photo to Instagram of her mother and Russell sharing a sweet moment together.

In the snap, the happy couple — both were wearing patterned outerwear and boots — was all smiles as Russell, 66, wrapped his arms around 72-year-old Hawn, pulling her in for a hug.

“Pendleton love birds❤️,” Hudson, 38, wrote, presumably referencing the company known for its woolen blankets and clothing.

Last week, the longtime couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand as they got some last-minute holiday shopping done in Aspen, Colorado.

Hawn and Russell have been together since 1983. The couple raised three children together along with children from previous relationships, including Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

Hawn previously opened up to PEOPLE about some of the secrets she’d learned on how to make a relationship stand the test of time.

“Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex,” she said. “If you don’t nurture that, and remember, you’re done.”

Asked about the challenges of monogamy, she also offered up some practical advice.

“Monogamy is a very tough order,” the actress continued “You’re in the prime of your life, you are attracted to other people, potentially, you have fantasies about that. It really runs the risk, if you will, if you’re not aware that you could maybe screw up a really good thing by doing that.”

The key, she added, is how couples deal with those feelings. “I’m sure I’ve been party to it, and Kurt’s been — we’re all normal this way. It’s like, ‘You really liked that guy, didn’t you?’ Or the woman says, ‘You were looking at her.’ My answer would be, ‘Of course. Why not? She’s beautiful.’ Would you want a man who doesn’t look? Who doesn’t feel inspired by the beauty or the curves of a woman’s body? Or the way she is? I mean, come on. We’re human beings. There is, I guess, an elasticity to the relationship. Otherwise it’s going to break, just like a rubber band.”

The pair recently received side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Hawn said Russell’s remarks moved her the most that day.

“It turned out to be a lovefest,” she said “The last thing he said was, ‘I’ll always cherish you.’ I didn’t expect him to say those things. I had no idea he was going to be so beautiful.”