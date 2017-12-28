Vanity Fair apologizes for controversial Hillary Clinton knitting video

Vanity Fair has issued a mea culpa for its controversial “Six New Year’s Resolutions for Hillary Clinton” video.

“It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark,” said the Conde Nast publication in a statement to multiple media outlets.

On Dec. 23, the magazine tweeted a facetious video featuring six writers sipping champagne while giving the former Democratic presidential candidate advice for 2018. Their suggestions included: working on a sequel to her book What Happened called What the Hell Happened; taking more photos in the woods; and taking “up a new hobby in the new year: volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy — literally anything that will keep you from running again,” which drew the most criticism.

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

The video, especially the knitting suggestion, drew a lot of backlash because many believed it was sexist.

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017

Vanity Fair tl;dr: Six young white people holding glasses of champagne would like Hillary Clinton to abandon her life's work and platform and just shut up. Good to know. https://t.co/cELDKdVmYd — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) December 26, 2017

I'm not having a day where I can bear the dumbfuckery of Vanity Fair lightheartedly telling Hillary to off & knit aka shut up & disappear. — MaryElizabeth Williams (@embeedub) December 27, 2017

5. Every Clinton story VF *ever does* from now till kingdom come (certainly for the next couple of decades, forever in media land) will be criticized with the lens of "knitting." It's the nastiest, most sexist disgrace … and it's forever. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) December 27, 2017

However, the video did have its defenders, most notably Tomi Lahren, who accused the left of “selective feminism” during an appearance on Fox News.

“This a group of people, Kathy Griffin included, who thought it would be a ‘joke’ to decapitate President Trump, and pose for ‘art,'” said Lahren. “But now if we make fun of Hillary Clinton going in the woods or going to Whole Foods, suddenly that’s below the belt? I’m sorry, I don’t quite see it the way they do. I don’t expect them to change, but I love triggering them because I just get, really, a kick out of it.”

