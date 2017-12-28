Vanity Fair apologizes for controversial Hillary Clinton knitting video

Vanity Fair has issued a mea culpa for its controversial “Six New Year’s Resolutions for Hillary Clinton” video.
“It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark,” said the Conde Nast publication in a statement to multiple media outlets.
On Dec. 23, the magazine tweeted a facetious video featuring six writers sipping champagne while giving the former Democratic presidential candidate advice for 2018. Their suggestions included: working on a sequel to her book What Happened called What the Hell Happened; taking more photos in the woods; and taking “up a new hobby in the new year: volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy — literally anything that will keep you from running again,” which drew the most criticism.
The video, especially the knitting suggestion, drew a lot of backlash because many believed it was sexist.
However, the video did have its defenders, most notably Tomi Lahren, who accused the left of “selective feminism” during an appearance on Fox News.
“This a group of people, Kathy Griffin included, who thought it would be a ‘joke’ to decapitate President Trump, and pose for ‘art,'” said Lahren. “But now if we make fun of Hillary Clinton going in the woods or going to Whole Foods, suddenly that’s below the belt? I’m sorry, I don’t quite see it the way they do. I don’t expect them to change, but I love triggering them because I just get, really, a kick out of it.”
