Real Housewives Kyle Richards’ home robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s new home in Encino, California, was burglarized Wednesday while the couple and their kids vacationed in Aspen, Colorado, PEOPLE confirms.

Over $1 million dollars in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Umansky, was stolen from the property, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

The break-in was discovered by a housekeeper, TMZ reports. The property was reportedly broken into via a window, and the home security system was not armed, though a closet sensor triggered by the burglars clocked the incident around 1:15 a.m. local time. Surveillance camera footage is being investigated to help nab culprits.

The Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE they have no information at this time. A representative for Richards did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Richards, 48, and Umansky, 47, bought the property in October for $8.2 million, Realtor.com reported.

The former child star told PEOPLE at the RHOBH Season 8 premiere party on Dec. 15 that her family was still in the process of moving in and renovating the house.

“It’s taking forever,” she said. “There’s probably like 50 workmen in my house a day, so it doesn’t feel like a home yet. It’s a house still. So I’m waiting to make it my home.”

She added that she had chosen to leave her Bel-Air home, which she listed for $6.9 million, because she was “looking for a change.”

“I looked all over for over a year, and by coincidence I went to look at this house just to look at their floors, and I fell in love with the property because the house has a lot of history,” she explained of the Encino home, which used to belong to Smokey Robinson. “It was built in 1892, and I just fell in love with it. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh.’ ”

“When we travel I’m always saying to my husband, ‘I wish we could live in some place like this. With all of the trees and a big property,’ ” Richards continued. “But it’s not really conducive to our lifestyle. We have to leave California, so all of a sudden we found this property that felt like we were not in Los Angeles, and we just grabbed it.”

Richards and Umansky are currently in Aspen with their daughters Farrah Aldjufrie, 29, Alexia Umansky, 21, Sophia Umansky, 17, and Porsha Umansky, 9. Friend Faye Resnick and her husband Everett Jack, Jr. are there as well.

—Additional reporting by Mariah Haas