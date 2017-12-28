Drew Barrymore recreates her most famous child star looks for InStyle

Drew Barrymore has been hitting red carpets for the past 30 years, and in that time she’s created her own signature free-spirited style, which can be seen in her new clothing line, Dear Drew. And as Barrymore proves in the February issue of InStyle magazine, she’s always had a passion for fashion.

The star “plays dress up” and recreates some of her most iconic “Little Drew” outfits, from her pink tulle confection worn to the 1983 Academy Awards to a bucket-hat wearing portrait pulled from a 1984 Vanity Fair shoot.



“From a young age I was overly passionate and thought everything lived and died in a professional atmosphere because, back then, it was really all I had,” she tells InStyle of growing up in the spotlight. “I didn’t have a family. I’ve been working as long as I can remember.”

Anthony Maule for InStyle

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images;Anthony Maule for InStyle

Barrymore, 42, adds that while a lot has happened personally and professionally over the last three decades, her whimsical sense of style has remained mostly in intact.

“I’ve grown and changed and evolved throughout the years, but I’m not, in spirit, that different from the kid in the pictures wearing giant poofy dresses. I just had a lot of rebellion that had to calm down.”

Ron Galella/WireImage

The Santa Clarita Diet star also opens up about her love of motherhood and not needing a relationship right now.

“My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over. If love took on a physical analogy form, I’d be an overstuffed turkey or piñata,” she shares. “So I’m not really hungry for it at this moment. I don’t think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self.”

Anthony Maule for InStyle

When she’s not on set of her hit Netflix show or spending quality time with her children, Barrymore is pursuing one of her other many talents: fashion designer, with the recent launch of her clothing like Dear Drew.

“I kept feeling this burning desire to build an apparel brand for women by women, to explore something romantic,” she says. “I took it back to my love of tailoring and having been in a costume house my whole life.”

She sought out silhouettes that not only reflect her own personal wardrobe, but that are also universally flattering.

“I have a body type that I tend to cover up,” she says. “So it’s nothing tight, not big and boxy, more of a fluid drape that feels like the ’20s, ’40s, and ’70s. Not utterly casual but efforted in its effortlessness.”

Anthony Maule for InStyle

InStyle’s February issue goes on sale Friday, January 5. For more on Barrymore’s candid interview, click here.