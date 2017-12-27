Everyone has a flying nightmare story — from missing a connecting flight to lost luggage — but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend faced a next-level ordeal on their day after Christmas. Thankfully, Teigen live-Tweeted the entire cringe-worthy saga for all to enjoy.

On Tuesday night, the couple was on a direct All Nippon Airways flight, making their way to Tokyo. Four hours into the trip, over the Pacific Ocean, the airplane turned around and headed back to Los Angeles.

Teigen lost no time in informing Twitter of her bizarre situation. “A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because a have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why… why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” she tweeted.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

The model, plus the other 150 passengers aboard the ANA direct flight headed to Tokyo, traveled a total of 8 hours and 20 minutes, just to end back up at LAX. Teigen expressed her many doubts and concerns about her rather unusual flight.

what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

And despite being frustrated about the whole ordeal, Teigen kept the hilarious Tweets coming.

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

ANA boarding pass machines pic.twitter.com/nmuqxZLIVG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

After landing back at LAX, things got even more interesting and Teigen held it together by Tweeting every second of her adventure. Plus she posted videos of her reporting live updates of the situation.

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Still on the plane. Starting to get a little…as james franco in spring breakers would say… spicious — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

no one will spill anything :( I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS “SITCH” pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!! https://t.co/ypPVjAF85C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They….they gave me ramen pic.twitter.com/0o9tk0wPrQ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

We live here now. This is our new life pic.twitter.com/ero7e5kFOm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Eventually, Teigen and Legend boarded a new flight that included Yoda as their flight buddy and Star Wars music.