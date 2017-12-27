Everyone has a flying nightmare story — from missing a connecting flight to lost luggage — but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend faced a next-level ordeal on their day after Christmas. Thankfully, Teigen live-Tweeted the entire cringe-worthy saga for all to enjoy.
On Tuesday night, the couple was on a direct All Nippon Airways flight, making their way to Tokyo. Four hours into the trip, over the Pacific Ocean, the airplane turned around and headed back to Los Angeles.
Teigen lost no time in informing Twitter of her bizarre situation. “A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because a have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why… why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” she tweeted.
The model, plus the other 150 passengers aboard the ANA direct flight headed to Tokyo, traveled a total of 8 hours and 20 minutes, just to end back up at LAX. Teigen expressed her many doubts and concerns about her rather unusual flight.
And despite being frustrated about the whole ordeal, Teigen kept the hilarious Tweets coming.
After landing back at LAX, things got even more interesting and Teigen held it together by Tweeting every second of her adventure. Plus she posted videos of her reporting live updates of the situation.
Eventually, Teigen and Legend boarded a new flight that included Yoda as their flight buddy and Star Wars music.
