Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande among DoSomething's most charitable celebs

December 27, 2017 AT 01:38 PM EST

On Tuesday, DoSomething.org, a non-profit organization aimed at encouraging younger generations to make change through action, unveiled their Celebs Gone Good 2017 list. The rankings contained the celebs they deemed had the most star power, biggest overall impact, and number of retweets.

Topping the list was Chance the Rapper, who raised millions for the public schools in his native Chicago, as well as launching a fund for arts programs in the area. Rounding out the top 10 were Colin Kaepernick, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Beyoncé, J.J. Watt, Kesha, Yara Shahidi, Zendaya, and Bethenny Frankel.

