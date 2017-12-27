Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande among DoSomething's most charitable celebs

More like, Chance the Charitable.

On Tuesday, DoSomething.org, a non-profit organization aimed at encouraging younger generations to make change through action, unveiled their Celebs Gone Good 2017 list. The rankings contained the celebs they deemed had the most star power, biggest overall impact, and number of retweets.

Topping the list was Chance the Rapper, who raised millions for the public schools in his native Chicago, as well as launching a fund for arts programs in the area. Rounding out the top 10 were Colin Kaepernick, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Beyoncé, J.J. Watt, Kesha, Yara Shahidi, Zendaya, and Bethenny Frankel.

See the full list below.

19. @MileyCyrus is number nineteen on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! Her Happy Hippie Foundation teamed up with @Converse to promote the 2017 Converse Pride Collection. All net proceeds went to the It Gets Better Project, which supports LGBTQ youth. pic.twitter.com/26mBkU4yJP — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017

17. @ava is number seventeen on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! In addition to her advocacy for diversifying Hollywood, the award-winning director's ARRAY company teamed up with Netflix to create a documentary, Teach Us All, which focuses on America's public education crisis. pic.twitter.com/CnUXHlwclb — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017

15. @ShawnMendes is number fifteen on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! A staple of the Celebs Gone Good list, the singer raised money for earthquake victims in Mexico. Mendes also helped rally his fans to save the elephants as part of @TheEllenShow's #BeKindToElephants campaign. pic.twitter.com/rdQzTDR512 — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017

13. @LaurenJauregui is number thirteen on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! The Fifth Harmony star has used her platform to speak up on important issues including #netneutrality and LGBTQ acceptance. In January, she wrote an open letter to President Trump RE: the Travel Ban. pic.twitter.com/nDuBd6BXWx — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017

11. @NICKIMINAJ is number eleven on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! Knowing how difficult it is for students to pay off their student loans, Nicki took to Twitter and helped pay off dozens of fans’ student loan debts. pic.twitter.com/0SWZCA8Ll7 — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017

9. @Zendaya is number nine on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! In addition to donating to Hurricane Harvey relief, she asked that fans donate through the @ConvoyofHope for her birthday. pic.twitter.com/OnCyYOcqVm — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017

7. @KeshaRose is number seven on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! In 2017 Kesha, who for years has battled in a highly-publicized sexual assault case, emerged as an inspiring figure in the face of abuse, sexism, and inequality. Her bravery and tenacity have inspired us all. pic.twitter.com/Jo6wR7IvIq — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017

5. @Beyonce is number five on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! Queen Bey announced the Formation Scholars program, created to support young women. #BeyGood provided Harvey relief in Houston and partnered with @UNICEF to bring clean water to women and children in Burundi. pic.twitter.com/T2rV0h27Ij — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017

3. @ArianaGrande is number three on our Celebs Gone Good 2017 list! After a tragic bombing at her concert, Grande organized the One Love Manchester concert to benefit victims of the attack and their families. O.L.M raised $2.6 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. pic.twitter.com/I68zEBFVnc — DoSomething.org (@dosomething) December 27, 2017