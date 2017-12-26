Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s paternal grandmother, Abuela Mundi, has died, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton creator told fans on Monday.

“Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning,” Miranda, 37, wrote on Twitter. ” I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that’s where it’s gonna be for a bit.”

His post included black-and-white portraits of his grandmother throughout the years, including two of Mundi with his 3-year-old son, Sebastian — one as a baby and the other, more recently in the hospital.

Another photo included Miranda hugging Mundi in a hospital bed.

Miranda has been vocal about his tight relationship with Mundi, who inspired the character of caretaker Abuela Claudia in his first musical — the Tony-winning In the Heights.

“She took care of my father when he was a kid in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico,” the composer wrote in a 2007 personal essay for Broadway.com. “His parents never stopped working, and when I was born, she came to take care of me and my sister [in Washington Heights].”In 2015, he documented Mundi’s trip to see Hamilton. “Abuela Mundi is seeing the [matinee],” he tweeted said. “Hope she likes Hamilton better than Heights, to which she said, ‘you had me win the lotto and you KILLED ME?’ ”

Meanwhile, amid the sad news is one positive thing for Miranda: he and his wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting their second child, he confirmed earlier this month on Twitter after stepping out on the red carpet at the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards with Nadal — who was sporting a baby bump.

“Oh hell yeah,” he told a fan who asked if Nadal was pregnant.