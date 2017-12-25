Jennifer Lawrence makes Christmas visit to children’s hospital in Louisville

Jennifer Lawrence is spreading Christmas cheer in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner made a visit to Norton Children’s Hospital on Sunday, where she spent time with patients, family, and staff members.

“This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas,” the hospital wrote on its Instagram page. “Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!”

As ABC News notes, it’s least the fifth time Lawrence has visited during the holiday season.

Last year, the actress donated $2 million to the hospital to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. “My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital. Their strength and courage is inspiring,” Lawrence said in a statement at the time.