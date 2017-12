‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, including warm wishes from celebrities on social media.

Stars from Will Smith to Justin Timberlake, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon posted Christmas messages on Twitter and Instagram in celebration of this year’s holiday, sharing good cheer with fans and a glimpse into their own celebrations.

See their messages below.

Merry Christmas, everyone. Love from Los Angeles. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TXEMwPoMSP — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 25, 2017

Youuuuu, baby! 💖🎄https://t.co/bD9hgZr4BR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2017

🌟❤️🎄Merry Christmas, everybody 🎄❤️🌟 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 24, 2017

From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody! ❤️ #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/yjwjZewTpI — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 25, 2017

On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/CNFUZrhrBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas!!! When we look back on our past Christmases we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel. The laughter, the love and the togetherness of your loved ones that made this day special! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017

HAVE THE HAPPIEST XMAS AND THE HEALTHIEST NEW YEAR … — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 25, 2017

Wishing you the most lovely, gracious, simple and stress free holiday. I know. It’s a lot. But wishes are hopes with ambition. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone. Blessings to you all from the Lowes. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 25, 2017

“We wish you a Merry Christmas, we wish you a Merry Christmas….Santa Claus is coming..wait who..where? It IS Santa Claus! Wow! Merry Christmas! Love you! pic.twitter.com/MVOojezACQ — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to you all! — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas kids. We splashed out and bought each of you a house!#boxlife #freegifting pic.twitter.com/FsJFbb5NFD — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) December 25, 2017

Happy Merry Everything to everybody! I hope you all have or are having amazing days with the ones you love! I know I will be! 🎄🎉🍸🍾❤️ pic.twitter.com/OxvmmY2gE7 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 25, 2017

merry xmas & good wishes especially to anyone who has to/chooses to work today ❤️🎄i appreciate you 🎄❤️ — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) December 25, 2017