Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds’ Christmas cookie skills in hilarious Instagram post

Ryan Reynolds might be a Golden Globe-nominated actor, but his Christmas cookie-making skills probably still need a bit of work. (Nobody’s perfect, right?)

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, poked fun at the actor in a post on Instagram, showing off the Deadpool star’s not-quite-stellar creations.

“@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies…,” Lively captioned the photo, adding, “He’s verrry handsome though.”

Reynolds, however, stands by his handiwork. “I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer,” he commented on the post.