Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares pic of her 'awesome Xmas cocktail,' a 'jolly tranfusion' amid cancer treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has remained relentlessly positive as she battles breast cancer.

On Friday, the Veep star shared a photo on Instagram making light of a blood transfusion she underwent as part of her cancer treatment.

“Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail #jollytransfusion #ivebeengood,” she captioned a photo of a medical blood bag attached to an IV pole.

Last month, the actress went in for her third round of chemotherapy since revealing she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Sept. 28.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote on social media at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

Continued Louis-Dreyfus, 56, “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The announcement came just days after Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

HBO told PEOPLE that Louis-Dreyfus learned of her diagnosis one day after the Sept. 17 award show, noting that “it in no way impacted the decision to make this the final season” and that the production schedule will be adjusted as needed.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” said the network in statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”