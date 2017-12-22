Celebrities freak out after seeing strange lights from Elon Musk's SpaceX launch in Los Angeles

Spooked Los Angeles residents, including celebrities, all asked: What was that in the skies?

Elon Musk, the business magnate and founder and CEO of SpaceX, had many scratching their heads when he launched SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday evening.

Actors, musicians and Los Angeles residents flooded Instagram and Twitter with videos and photos of the rocket’s dramatic show of lights and sounds.

While many predicted the strange happening to be a result of extraterrestrial beings, which Musk jokingly “confirmed” to a Twitter follower writing, “It was definitely aliens.”

A-listers such as Zendaya, Orlando Bloom, January Jones, and Courtney Love all shared their stunned reactions on social media.

“What in the Stranger Things…” the Greatest Showman actress, 21, tweeted in a reference to the popular Netflix show.

“er…yea this just flew over my house @elonmusk is this space X or #ufo I’m so over excited,” Bloom wrote.

“Uhhhh… Santa??” Jones posted on Instagram.

“@elonmusk is taking us into the future. Watch out universe, here come the weirdest aliens you’ve ever seen, us,” Love said in her shout-out.

It was even seen as far as San Diego with professional skateboarder Tony Hawk also taking to social media demanding answers after seeing the rocket’s trail.

The Los Angeles Fire Department put out an advisory saying the “mysterious lights in the sky” was from the Vandenberg launch.

Brian Webb, an editor at Spacearchive.info, clarified, “The rocket’s bright flame should be visible over a wide area. However, since this launch occurs 30 minutes after Vandenberg sunset, it could be impressive at 2 minutes 12 seconds (after launch, or at 5:29 p.m.), when simulations show the exhaust plume will be illuminated at high altitude by the sun.”

According to the official press release, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will “deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a global leader in mobile voice and data satellite communications. This is the fourth set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that SpaceX will launch.”