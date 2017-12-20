Rosie O'Donnell faces conservative backlash after offering to pay GOP senators

Rosie O’Donnell is facing a backlash after offering, via Twitter, to pay U.S. senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake $2 million each in exchange for their “no” vote on the Republican tax bill which appears headed toward passage in Congress.

The outspoken liberal used the rationale that “they have been paid obviously,” implicitly charging that some “yes” votes on the bill are a result of lobbying and donations from special interest groups and that, accordingly. she would “happily” pay anyone who’s willing to change their vote. “I promise to give 2 million dollars to senator susan collins and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO,” she tweeted. “NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS FOR THE [SUPER] RICH.”

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan

DM me jeff no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

She then reached out to Collins directly, asking her to “redeem [her] soul” and tagging a picture of her family.

susan – 2 million dollars cash

call if u want to negotiate do u think your family is proud of u @sennatorcollins woman – mother – grandmother – sister – daughter

u have betrayed us all dear god

ask for forgiveness

redeem ur soul tomorrow #NOTSEXIST pic.twitter.com/wa0QcMXNk2 — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Collins and Flake have supported the sweeping tax bill despite previously expressing reservations and their frequent opposition to President Trump. Collins was previously instrumental in the defeat of the Senate’s effort to repeal Obamacare, voting “no” with John McCain and Lisa Murkowski. The tax bill, which is deeply unpopular per recent polls and predominantly favors the wealthy, is expected to be approved in the house on Wednesday after it narrowly passed the Senate on Tuesday evening.

O’Donnell, who currently stars in the Showtime series SMILF, faced a backlash from conservatives on social media, some of whom even suggested she was in violation of the law for seemingly attempting to bribe an elected official. “Rosie actually broke the law with the tweet itself,” conservative writer Ben Shapiro argued, setting off a firestorm. “Attorney General Sessions, get cracking!”

Per the New York Daily News, it is not immediately clear whether O’Donnell violated the bribery statute with her tweets, and the FBI neither confirmed nor denied any investigations.

On Wednesday, in the wake of the backlash, O’Donnell retweeted several people defending her comments as either comic or unserious in nature.

The dear @Rosie makes a joke about bribing the @GOP to make a point, and the Alt-reich goes bat shit crazy. It's like they don't have humor in Russia. — Pesach 'Pace' Lattin ⏺ (@pacelattin) December 20, 2017

After Rosie O'Donnell's public attempt to bribe Susan Collins or Jeff Flake with 2 million each, she should probably expect calls from other politicians telling her the proper and usual way to offer bribes quietly and secretly. — @PaulMicRogers (@PaulMicRogers) December 20, 2017

