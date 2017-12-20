How Hugh Jackman keeps his 21-year marriage strong: We're 'a team, madly in love'

Hugh Jackman is just crazy about his wife.

The actor opened up about his 21-year marriage to wife Deborra-lee Furness during the latest edition of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV), saying one of the reasons he loves their relationship so much is because they formed their bond before the Wolverine star became famous.

“One of the great pieces of fortune in my career, it started late, but that Deb and I were already set together, a team, madly in love, like literally before it all happened,” Jackman tells PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle. “We can kind of see all the ups and downs for what they are. Our priority is our family, and we’re there for each other no matter what.”

The Greatest Showman actor, 49, says he actively reminds himself that he wouldn’t be where he is today without his wife. Calling Furness, 62, his “rock,” Jackman says he always makes his wife a priority — no matter what the occasion may be.

“Even at the Oscars, I walk out, I put my hand on my heart and I always look to Deb in the audience,” he says. “Straight afterwards, I will not see anybody in my dressing room until Deb’s been in. Because that is my foundation, that is the rock, that is the foundation of our family, and therefore my life.”

The couple met on the set of the Australian drama Correlli in 1995 and have two kids together, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12.

Jackman says that while his career may hit highs and lows, he can always count on his wife and family to be there for him.

“Underneath the surface where it’s real, and where it’s still and where it’s deep, that is the love I have with Deb.”

The Greatest Showman opens Dec. 20.