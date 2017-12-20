PeopleTV runs down the 10 biggest pop culture moments of 2017

Watch PeopleTV’s Top 10 Pop Culture Moments of 2017 here and on PeopleTV. Download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device or go to PEOPLE.com/peopletv.

This was a tough year for many of us.

It was the year Donald Trump became President of the United States, the year decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations came out against Harvey Weinstein, and the year Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty made Oscars history with the great La La Land–Moonlight snafu. Thankfully, there was much to distract us.

In a PeopleTV special, the staff of Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and TIME come together to run down the biggest pop culture moments from 2017. Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, Wonder Woman, Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression on Saturday Night Live, and Beyoncé’s latest pregnancy all made the cut.

But, as Entertainment Weekly: The Show host Lola Ogunnaike put it, “2017 is the year of Trump, and if you thought it was gonna be any different, I’m sorry for you.”

