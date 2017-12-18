Royal family fanatics, hold onto your fascinators because the beloved Brits are coming to a desk/shrine near you.

Funko POP! dolls in the likeness of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II (featured with one of her beloved corgis), Charles the Prince of Wales, his sons Prince Harry (scruffy beard and all) and Prince William, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge in a flowing evening gown, will all be available in February 2018.

Unfortunately, the doll maker hasn’t yet revealed a Meghan Markle likeness (maybe after the May wedding?), but the POP! statues of Princess Diana do come in six variations, each donning different evening attire — including a tiara, of course!

Whether you want to recreate the royal wedding or sip tea with the queen, this is your chance. Best start clearing that desk space now!

Check out the dolls below.

FUNKO POP

FUNKO POP

FUNKO POP

FUNKO POP

FUNKO POP