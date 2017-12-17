Mark Hamill burns Ted Cruz for 'smarm-splaining' net neutrality to him

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Ernest Macias
December 17, 2017 AT 06:04 PM EST

During a weekend when Star Wars: The Last Jedi dominated the box office, Luke Skywalker himself took some time to battle Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai over net neutrality.

Early Saturday morning, Star Wars star Mark Hamill blasted Pai on social media for his bizarre video celebrating the recent vote to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules, calling the FCC chief a “corp[orate] shill” who is “profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber.”

A day later, Cruz jumped in to defend Pai, tweeting to Hamill that “Hollywood can be confusing,” while also misspelling Hamill’s name. Hamill called out Cruz for the misspelling, ripped him for “smarm-splaining” net neutrality to him, and then brought up that time Cruz’s Twitter account liked some NSFW content.

Check out their Twitter exchange below.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now