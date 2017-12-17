Mark Hamill burns Ted Cruz for 'smarm-splaining' net neutrality to him

During a weekend when Star Wars: The Last Jedi dominated the box office, Luke Skywalker himself took some time to battle Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai over net neutrality.

Early Saturday morning, Star Wars star Mark Hamill blasted Pai on social media for his bizarre video celebrating the recent vote to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules, calling the FCC chief a “corp[orate] shill” who is “profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber.”

A day later, Cruz jumped in to defend Pai, tweeting to Hamill that “Hollywood can be confusing,” while also misspelling Hamill’s name. Hamill called out Cruz for the misspelling, ripped him for “smarm-splaining” net neutrality to him, and then brought up that time Cruz’s Twitter account liked some NSFW content.

Check out their Twitter exchange below.

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017