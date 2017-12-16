Mario Batali includes cinnamon roll recipe in sexual misconduct apology

Mario Batali came under fire again on Friday when he apologized for his bad behavior amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in a newsletter to fans that included a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls.

The 57-year-old celebrity chef has withdrawn from his businesses and been fired from ABC’s The Chew after four women accused Batali of “inappropriate touching in a pattern of behavior that spans at least two decades” in an Eater story published Monday.

“As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior,” Batali wrote on Friday. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

“Sharing the joys of Italian food, tradition and hospitality with all of you, each week, is an honor and privilege. Without the support of all of you — my fans — I would never have a forum in which to expound on this. I will work every day to regain your respect and trust,” he continued, signing the letter “mb.”

He then added a post script: “In case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite.” A photo of the dessert and a link to the recipe followed.

As can be imagined, Batali’s critics were outspoken on Twitter.

“Hi guys, it’s 2017 and Mario Batali just apologized for sexual harassment AND gave a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls all in one email,” wrote journalist Jules Suzdaltsev.

“Well, sorry about the harassment, try this recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls! Is an interesting message,” added Buzzfeed news director Lisa Tozzi.

Batali has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

when you’re apologizing for sexual assault and suddenly need a snack pic.twitter.com/IoNr2vCaIf — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 16, 2017

Hi guys, it’s 2017 and Mario Batali just apologized for sexual harassment AND gave a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls all in one email. pic.twitter.com/88VuVB8a4H — Jules (@jules_su) December 16, 2017

What a disappointment, in every possible way pic.twitter.com/GiKChA29WV — Helen Rosner (@hels) December 16, 2017

Nothing says, "I'm sorry" for being a sexual predator like a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls. Great work, @Mariobatali. pic.twitter.com/yHAnMEsGmV — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 16, 2017

Mario Batali is trash for promoting delish ass cinnamon rolls while apologizing for being a damn creep. pic.twitter.com/ZM2SnHch14 — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) December 16, 2017

Sadly, this is not a joke. Inappropriate AND tone deaf, @Mariobatali. https://t.co/YufJ6fwWkz — Laurie Dhue (@RealLaurieDhue) December 16, 2017

In a statement to Eater about the original accusations, Batali said, “I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

“I know my actions have disappointed many people,” he continued. “The successes I have enjoyed are owned by everyone on my team. The failures are mine alone. To the people who have been at my side during this time — my family, my partners, my employees, my friends, my fans — I am grateful for your support and hopeful that I can regain your respect and trust. I will spend the next period of time trying to do that.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage

The Chew announced Wednesday that Batali, who had been co-hosting the talk show since 2011, would no longer be returning to the program.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew,” said an ABC spokesperson in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”