Celebrities remembered the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Thursday, in honor of the tragedy’s fifth anniversary.
On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children, all under the age of eight, as well as several adults, before killing himself. The tragedy galvanized a debate over gun control policy in the U.S., which rages to this day as mass shootings continue to be met with legislative inaction. Earlier this year, the incident at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas ranked as the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
High-profile public figures including Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton, Olivia Wilde, and more paid tribute to those lost in the tragedy, while also encouraging people to continue fighting for new legislation. “Please can we have [gun safety laws]?” Witherspoon tweeted. “What does it have to take?” Keaton, meanwhile, expressed emotional outrage: “5 years since Sandy Hook. No progress. They were SIX YEARS OLD.”
Others such as Jake Tapper used the occasion to individually memorialize the lives lost, telling their followers about each person who was killed.
Read on for a sampling of the reactions.
Comments