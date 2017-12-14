Celebrities remembered the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Thursday, in honor of the tragedy’s fifth anniversary.

On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children, all under the age of eight, as well as several adults, before killing himself. The tragedy galvanized a debate over gun control policy in the U.S., which rages to this day as mass shootings continue to be met with legislative inaction. Earlier this year, the incident at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas ranked as the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

High-profile public figures including Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton, Olivia Wilde, and more paid tribute to those lost in the tragedy, while also encouraging people to continue fighting for new legislation. “Please can we have [gun safety laws]?” Witherspoon tweeted. “What does it have to take?” Keaton, meanwhile, expressed emotional outrage: “5 years since Sandy Hook. No progress. They were SIX YEARS OLD.”

Others such as Jake Tapper used the occasion to individually memorialize the lives lost, telling their followers about each person who was killed.

Read on for a sampling of the reactions.

I’m in tears remembering these little innocent lives that were lost #SandyHook . 5 years ago today. Praying for their families. Please can we have #gunsafetylaws ? What does it have to take ? @MomsDemand @Everytown https://t.co/bv7Z5lGWPQ — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 14, 2017

Many of us will never forget where we were when we heard the unfathomable news the Sandy Hook horror. I will never forget meeting the families just 2 days later. May they know they will always be surrounded by a circle of love #SandyHook5yrs. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) December 14, 2017

5 years since Sandy Hook. No progress. They were SIX YEARS OLD. #everytown — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) December 14, 2017

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the horrific tragedy at #SandyHook, which left a community mourning the lives of twenty children and six staff members. I will never forget the precious lives lost, which is why I continue to fight for common-sense gun safety reforms. https://t.co/hlyyHBoStV — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2017

Upon his father arriving home each day, Dylan Hockey, 6, would run to him shouting,"Daddy!" #SandyHook5yrs pic.twitter.com/oUOCJfBOAV — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 14, 2017

We tend to lump victims into groups and forget individual stories. Their pain is unique and significant. Thank you, @Nelba_MG, for sharing your story. Sending you all my love and strength today. #GunControlNow https://t.co/i2uHS2riQe — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 14, 2017

Today is the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at #SandyHook Elementary School. Twenty children and six educators were slaughtered. I keep a copy of this @NYDailyNews cover in my office because these children are why we fight for commonsense gun safety laws. #HonorWithAction pic.twitter.com/i705szxVuo — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 14, 2017

My cousin's daughter was in 2nd grade, walking back to her classroom when the shots started. Sophia was lucky. 20 innocent children and 6 teachers lost their lives in Newtown, CT in that senseless massacre. Honor them today. #SandyHook5yrs — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) December 14, 2017

Five years ago, @Nelba_MG lost her daughter Ana Grace at Sandy Hook. Here she talks about her precious daughter & that day – because she hopes people will listen. Please watch & share: https://t.co/HeKaKr8Q6k — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 14, 2017

Thinking about the 20 sets of parents who were dropping their first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary right about now, 5 years ago, the 6 families of staff members who gave their lives for someone else's children, and what they all have lived with every day since. RIP. #SandyHook — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 14, 2017