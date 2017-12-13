Omarosa Manigault Newman is leaving the White House

One of the most prominent black members of President Donald Trump’s administration is leaving 1600 Penn.

Former The Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman is leaving the administration in January, reports the Associated Press. According to the wire service, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Manigault Newman’s resignation will be effective Jan. 20.

Manigault Newman rose to prominence as the villain on the first season of Trump’s The Apprentice, and went on to appear on both Celebrity Apprentice and All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. After working on Trump’s presidential campaign as his director of African-American outreach, she officially joined the administration last January as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaisons.

In April, Manigault Newman married Jacksonville pastor John Allen Newman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.