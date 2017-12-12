Kirk Douglas celebrates 101st birthday with wife Anne, son Michael, and family

Kirk Douglas is truly a living legend.

The screen icon celebrated his 101st birthday on Saturday alongside his wife, Anne, 98. Douglas looked healthy and happy as he was visited by his family, including sons Michael and Joel, and granddaughter Kelsey Douglas.

The Spartacus actor sat beside his wife as he blew out the candle on his cake. The sweet confection bore “101” in large numbers with a stunning design of sunflowers on top of it and a single candle.

The sunflowers honored one of Kirk’s greatest performances as Vincent Van Gogh in the film Lust for Life, according to his son, Michael, who shared the photos on his Facebook page.

In another photo, Kirk was celebrated with a second cake, this one depicting a pair of red boxing gloves that honored his first Academy Award-nominated performance in Champion. The cake bore a sweet message, reading, “Happy Birthday to the Champion.”

His daughter-in-law, Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, couldn’t attend the festivities but wished her father-in-law a happy birthday on Instagram.

“101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤️#hero”

101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤️#hero A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:45am PST

Dylan Douglas, Zeta-Jones’ son with husband Michael, also wished his grandfather a happy birthday on his Instagram Saturday.

“Happy birthday 101 years and still sexy love you with all my heart Pappy,” Dylan wrote in the caption in a photo where he kissed Kirk’s cheek.

Happy birthday 101 years and still sexy love you with all my heart Pappy A post shared by Dylan Douglas (@dy1and) on Dec 9, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Days before his birthday, Douglas was paid a visit by another Hollywood legend, Dame Judi Dench, who spoke to PEOPLE about meeting him in his Los Angeles home.

The two bonded over their shared Dec. 9 birthday — she turned 83 —and Dench was honored with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Nov. 30.

“I will never forget this moment,” Dench said of meeting Douglas. “He is a legend in our family.”