Celebrities react to Doug Jones defeating Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race

Doug Jones has defeated Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election for the U.S. Senate, according to multiple major news outlets.

The Democrat emerged victorious in the traditionally conservative state over Republican Roy Moore, whose campaign was recently plagued by allegations of previous sexual misconduct involving underage girls.

Celebrities, such as Julianne Moore, Joe Biden, Kerry Washington, and Hillary Clinton were among those to celebrate the outcome on social media.

“Hope lives,” tweeted Ava DuVernay. “Never give up on this gorgeous mystery called Life. A Democrat from Alabama? Hope lives.

Hope lives! Never give up on this gorgeous mystery called Life. A Democrat from Alabama? Hope lives. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 13, 2017

Holy shit!!!!! Does this mean I DON’T have to bury 2017 in the back yard?? Thank you, Alabama!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 13, 2017

Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity, Alabama. And thank you for fighting for what’s right, @GDouglasJones. And thank you to every volunteer who knocked on doors, made phone calls, and that worked tirelessly to make this happen. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 13, 2017

Thank you Alabama and thank you Doug Jones. https://t.co/o8NXvTrTUX — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 13, 2017

Alabama. I want to thank every single 1 of u who voted for #DougJones4Senate because today u voted for a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter. God bless u. 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 13, 2017

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017

Congratulations, Doug Jones. You were a great US Attorney, and you ran a terrific campaign. You deserve this win. It’s a win for the people of Alabama. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 13, 2017

Suck it, Bannon — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 13, 2017

Omg. Is Jones gonna win? I am literally floating. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 13, 2017

My tweets worked. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 13, 2017

Good guys win. Suck it @realDonaldTrump & company. We're taking our country back. #DougJones — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 13, 2017

Hallelujah. — Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) December 13, 2017

Meanwhile up in heaven Coretta Scott King sips her tea and smiles. https://t.co/igarXPVY4g — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 13, 2017

GOD BLESS BLACK WOMEN https://t.co/Rv2f8VnmNj — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 13, 2017

Thank you for everyone who canvassed & called & worked your asses off for Doug Jones to win. Thank you to Black voters who saved us again! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 13, 2017

AP just called the senate race for Doug Jones. If true, thank you, Alabama, for your decency and non-partisanship. Let this be a sign of things to come. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 13, 2017

I’m fuhREAKING out!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones. Thank you, Alabama. You’ve elected a man of incredible integrity, grit, and character. A fighter for working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud in the Senate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones wins in Alabama. That’s big! Congrats Alabama. You sent a great message to the rest of the country. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 13, 2017

Thank you #DougJones! Glad your service in the name of justice has been recognized and rewarded! As it should be! Thank you voters! #NoJusticeNoPeace #AlabamaRace #AlabamaSenateElection #AlabamaSenate pic.twitter.com/8Myt6HAtJo — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) December 13, 2017