Celebrities react to Doug Jones defeating Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race

Doug Jones has defeated Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election for the U.S. Senate, according to multiple major news outlets.
The Democrat emerged victorious in the traditionally conservative state over Republican Roy Moore, whose campaign was recently plagued by allegations of previous sexual misconduct involving underage girls.
Celebrities, such as Julianne Moore, Joe Biden, Kerry Washington, and Hillary Clinton were among those to celebrate the outcome on social media.
“Hope lives,” tweeted Ava DuVernay. “Never give up on this gorgeous mystery called Life. A Democrat from Alabama? Hope lives.
