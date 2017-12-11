Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian have another girl on the way

Dwayne Johnson is going to be a dad again — and it’s another girl!

The 45-year-old star announced the happy news on Instagram by posting a photo of his daughter, Jasmine.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL,” Johnson wrote. “[Girlfriend Lauren Hashian] and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.”

“Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” he continues. “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.

The baby girl will be Johnson’s third daughter. He is already dad to 16-year-old Simone, his daughter with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Jasmine will turn 2 later this week.

Unsurprisingly, the Jumanji star couldn’t be more thrilled at his impending fatherhood.

“All girls. Only dude,” he writes. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”