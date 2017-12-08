Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano for supporting Weinstein's ex

Rose McGowan tweeted Friday that her former Charmed costar Alyssa Milano makes her “want to vomit.”

McGowan took aim at the actress for Milano’s continued friendship with Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s ex. McGowan claims that Weinstein raped her in a hotel room at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival; according to the New York Times, the disgraced Hollywood mogul paid a $100,000 settlement in an effort to keep the matter private. (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.)

As sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein mounted, Chapman told PEOPLE she was leaving her husband in October. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she said in a statement. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

On Tuesday, Milano expressed unwavering support for Chapman in an interview with Megyn Kelly. “She’s an amazing mother,” Milano said. “She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation.” Milano added that Chapman is a “good woman” who deserves the chance to overcome the recent strain on her family.

Tweeting out the news, in which Chapman was referred to as Milano’s friend, McGowan expressed outrage. “You make me want to vomit,” she wrote, referring to Milano. “You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.”

McGowan hasn’t been shy about calling people out for what she perceives as hypocrisy. She previously slammed Ben Affleck after he released a statement condemning Weinstein and has gone after others in a similar vein.

Charmed and Melrose Place star Milano, meanwhile, has been a key driver of the #MeToo movement which was spurred in large part by the allegations against Weinstein. She was featured right alongside McGowan in TIME’s Person of the Year article for 2017, “The Silence Breakers,” honoring the men and women who had fought back against abuse of power in 2017. Milano has recently been outspoken about the sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against President Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. (Both deny the allegations.)

In a follow-up tweet some hours later, McGowan again blasted Milano. She compared her supporting Chapman to defending Camille Cosby, who has stood by her husband, the comedian Bill Cosby, despite more than 60 allegations of sexual misconduct. “Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby,” McGowan wrote.