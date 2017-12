Insert that GIF of Liz Lemon giving herself a high-five here. As 2017 draws to a close, the time has come to look back on the year’s pop culture — and the GIFs that helped everyone explain how they felt about that pop culture. As compiled by GIPHY, these are the most-used GIFs of 2017.

1. “Love Gnome,” 340 million views

2. “White Guy Blinking,” 226 million views

3. “DNCE’s Waving Pug,” 215 million views

4. “The Fall Out Boy Llama,” 197 million views

5. Junior Gallette’s “Excited NFL Celebration,” 180 million views

6. “Good Morning,” 175 million views

7. “Golden State Warriors’ Happy Fan Dance,” 165 million views

8. “Nope” Rat, 154 million views

9. “Bryan Cranston F-bomb,” 138 million views

10. “Wonder Woman Happy Dance,” 135 million views

11. “Haters Gonna Hate,” 134 million views

12. “Flirty Banana,” 132 million views

13. “Baby Crying,” 132 million views

14. “Happy Drone,” 126 million views

15. “Robert Redford Smile,” 121 million views

16. Twin Peaks‘ Carl Rodd, 119 million views

17. “THINK,” 114 million views

18. Stranger Things Dance, 114 million views

19. Taylor Swift Kick, 110 million views

20. Rafael Nadal, 109 million views

21. Madelaine Petsch, 106 million views

22. “Trump + Eclipse,” 76 million views

23. Maxine Waters, 73 million views

24. Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl jump, 47 million views

25. Nicole Kidman Clapping, 32 million views

