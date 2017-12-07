Senator Al Franken announces resignation: Celebs, politicians react

Senator Al Franken formally announced plans to resign from office on Thursday and, as expected, reactions are mixed.

Patton Oswalt commended Franken for the move after the politician was accused of sexual misconduct, while Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) joked about how now “we are free of all sexual predators in the U.S. government.” (Roy Moore, the Alabama judge running for Senate, has been accused of sexual misconduct with minors, while President Trump has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual harassment and assault.)

On the other side of Franken’s announcement is Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “…because I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and God-darnit people like me. #Franken.” Gov. Mike Huckabee, meanwhile, called Franken’s speech “stunning” over the “lack of contrition or apology.”

Btw, I think he needed to resign. It was the correct, and only, thing to do. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 7, 2017

This is what character & humility look like. https://t.co/o6iD9dohvW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 7, 2017

…because I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and God-darnit people like me. #Franken — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2017

Stunning speech by Franken. Not because he resigned, but lack of contrition or apology was startling. He should have just said, "I'm good enough; I'm smart enough; but doggone it, people just don't like me anymore." — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 7, 2017

“Today I am announcing that in the coming weeks I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate,” Franken said in a speech delivered to the Senate floor on Thursday.

In reference to Trump and Moore, he continued, “I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assaults sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party. But this decision is not about me, it’s about the people of Minnesota and it has become clear that I can’t both pursue the ethics committee process and at the same time remain an effective senator for them.”

The senator, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, said, “some of the allegations against me are simply not true, others I remember very differently.”

Radio host Leeann Tweeden, who claimed Franken groped her and forced her to kiss him during a USO tour, read aloud on The View an apology letter from the senator. “I remember that rehearsal differently, but what’s important is that [sic] the impact it had on you and you felt violated by my actions, and for that I apologize,” it read in part.

Franken issued a new apology in November, stating, “I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again.”

Before Franken announced his impending resignation, celebrities like Alyssa Milano, Amber Tamblyn, and Maggie Gyllenhaal also called out the hypocrisy of the situation.

“At the very same time that we are asking Franken to resign from senate — we are allowing an accused child molester to run for senate. At the very same time that ‘Silence Breakers‘ is the #TimePersonOfTheYear — a self professed p–sy grabber was runner-up,” Milano tweeted.

“If you’ve made an effort calling for Franken to resign yet Roy Moore wins the Alabama election, you are part of the problem,” Tamblyn remarked, while Gyllenhaal called for “congressional hearings” for Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct.

At the very same time that we are asking Franken to resign from senate — we are allowing an accused child molester to run for senate. At the very same time that "Silence Breakers" is the #TimePersonOfTheYear — a self professed pussy grabber was runner-up.#MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

If you’ve made an effort calling for Franken to resign yet Roy Moore wins the Alabama election, you are part of the problem. Ask yourselves who you’ve called, who you’ve written, who you’ve bulldozed to get Moore out. Ask yourself what you’ve done lately to stop him. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 6, 2017

We have a president who acknowledged on tape that he assaulted women. I would hope that he pays attention to what's going on and think about resigning. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 7, 2017

This does not feel right.#Franken — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) December 7, 2017

Franken: As I'm resigning, a man sits in the Oval Office accused of sexual assault and a man who preys on young women is running for Senate. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 7, 2017

Anyone who has called for Al Franken to resign but has NOT likewise called for Donald Trump to resign is a total f*cking hypocrite. I expect that from Republicans, but it's especially outrageous when the guilty party is a Democrat.#TrumpResign #TrumpSexualPredator — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 7, 2017

Franken has decided to step aside. The next step must be for every Democrat, every day, to call on Donald Trump to do the same. People in public service who are role models for our children cannot be sexual predators. Trump must resign! — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) December 7, 2017

2 Yes, Moore and Trump both have more accusers, and the allegations are harsher. But ANY thinking person sees this, whether Democrat, Independent, or Republican. And that doesn’t make what Franken did okay. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2017

3 Trump condemning Franken while trumpeting Moore is obviously ludicrous and a long-term, losing strategy on his part, as his own hypocrisy becomes evident even to casual, non-political types. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2017

4 The GOP backing Moore may win them a seat (or may not) but it is a catastrophic error on their part in the long run, as it makes the moral disparity between the two parties seem clear. It will kill them in 2018. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2017

5 ASIDE. For the record, despite being called liberal as I often have recently, I have voted for Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians in the past. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2017

6 I believe those old categories are useless in the age of the Trumpettes, and whatever the Republican party is today, they are definitely not “conservative”. I refuse to use the term conservative to describe much of the GOP today. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2017

7 Conservatives do not pass a tax plan that will incur well over a trillion dollars in debt, the least conservative act in the history of the United States. Back to sex allegations – — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2017