Alyssa Milano celebrates TIME's Person of the Year in powerful Twitter thread

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that TIME‘s annual Person of the Year honor wasn’t awarded to just one person, but a movement: the Silence Breakers. Among those who are included in the cover story, which highlights those who have spoken out against sexual harassment and assault, are #MeToo creator Tarana Burke, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Taylor Swift, Terry Crews, and Alyssa Milano.
Back in October, Milano was sent a screenshot of the #MeToo hashtag that Burke had started over a decade ago. The actress then tweeted it out and soon, countless woman and men around the world began to bravely share their stories.
“In 2017 women stood up and said #MeToo,” Milano wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “We overcame our fears to #BreakTheSilence. Technology and social media connected us all. We can’t turn away from each other’s pain. We are connected to it. We are connected to each other. We are connected.”
Milano then continued to educate her Twitter followers on the statistics surrounding sexual assault and harassment in America. She also included, “For every 100 rapes committed, approximately two rapists will ever serve a day in prison.”
