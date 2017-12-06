Alyssa Milano celebrates TIME's Person of the Year in powerful Twitter thread

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that TIME‘s annual Person of the Year honor wasn’t awarded to just one person, but a movement: the Silence Breakers. Among those who are included in the cover story, which highlights those who have spoken out against sexual harassment and assault, are #MeToo creator Tarana Burke, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Taylor Swift, Terry Crews, and Alyssa Milano.

Back in October, Milano was sent a screenshot of the #MeToo hashtag that Burke had started over a decade ago. The actress then tweeted it out and soon, countless woman and men around the world began to bravely share their stories.

“In 2017 women stood up and said #MeToo,” Milano wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “We overcame our fears to #BreakTheSilence. Technology and social media connected us all. We can’t turn away from each other’s pain. We are connected to it. We are connected to each other. We are connected.”

In 2017 women stood up and said #MeToo. We overcame our fears to #BreakTheSilence. Technology and social media have connected us all. We can’t turn away from each other’s pain. We are connected to it. We are connected to each other. We are connected. THREAD. #TimePOTY — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

Milano then continued to educate her Twitter followers on the statistics surrounding sexual assault and harassment in America. She also included, “For every 100 rapes committed, approximately two rapists will ever serve a day in prison.”

You can read the rest of her thread below:

1 in 3 women have been sexually harassed in the workplace. And only 29% report it. 65% of women have experienced street harassment with 23% being sexually touched, 20% followed, and 9% forced to do something sexual. #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

Every 98 seconds a Women is sexually assaulted. #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

1 out of every 5 American women have been the victim of attempted or completed rape. 94% of women who are raped experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). 33% of women who are raped contemplate suicide. #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

As the numbers of Latinas in the country continue to skyrocket, researchers believe that Latina rape and sexual assault survivors will also increase. It is believed that by the year 2050, 10.8 million Latinas in the U.S. will be survivors of sexual violence. #BreaktheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

Almost 20% of African American women are raped in their lifetime. And for every African-American woman who reports her rape, at least fifteen do not report theirs. #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

American Indians are twice as likely to experience a rape/sexual assault and compared to all races have the highest rate of sexual assault in this country at 27%. #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

Millions of men in the United States have been victims of rape. 1 out of every 10 rape victims are men. #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

64% of transgender people have experienced sexual assault in their lifetime. 1 in 8 lesbian women have been raped in their lifetime. Half of bisexual women have been raped in their lifetime. 40% of gay men & 47% of bisexual men experience sexual assault. #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

For every 100 rapes committed, approximately two rapists will ever serve a day in prison. #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

It’s unacceptable that we are living amid an epidemic of violence against women and girls, still governed by institutions that are predominantly male. What are we going to do to ensure our daughters are safe? How will we break the cycle of repressing & hurting women? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

Beaing a woman means being powerful and compassionate at the same time Being. We need to support each other. We need to stand together UNITED. We can use our collective voices to empower and create meaningful change for women everywhere. But we all must agree to #BreakTheSilence — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

Read TIME‘s cover story here.