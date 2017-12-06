Naya Rivera re-files for divorce from Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera has filed for divorce from Ryan Dorsey for a second time after more than three years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the former Glee star filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, just over a week after the actress was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit Dorsey while taking their son for a walk at the end of November.

Rivera, 30, cites “irreconcilable differences” and lists the separation date as Nov. 24, according to the documents. She has requested joint legal and physical custody of the pair’s 27-month-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, and asked that the court terminate both side’s ability to get spousal support.

Dorsey, 34, and Rivera wed in July 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended. In September 2015, the pair welcomed Josey.

Rivera first filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016, but in early October, The Blast reported that the actress filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork. “It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together,” she told PEOPLE, adding that it was “a personal decision.”

WATCH: Naya Rivera Charged with Domestic Battery After Alleged Altercation with Husband Ryan Dorsey

Last week, Rivera was spotted out and about in Los Angeles following her arrest in West Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend. On Nov. 25, Dorsey called 911 about Rivera’s “out of control” behavior and requested that a police officer be dispatched to the scene.

“I just need a police officer. My wife’s out of control,” Dorsey said in his call to police, which was obtained by TMZ.

During the phone call, Dorsey confirmed to the officer that Rivera was “getting physical” and said that no weapons were present. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

A media relations officer for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm that Rivera was intoxicated, but told PEOPLE “that’s what the officer on scene was lead to believe.” A field sobriety test did not occur.

On Nov. 28, Dorsey addressed the incident in a statement on Twitter: “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks. -RD”

A rep for Rivera did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.