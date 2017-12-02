Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star filed legal documents to end their 8-year marriage on Friday citing irreconcilable differences, PEOPLE confirms.

The star has asked for joint custody of their son Jack, 5, according to the filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Faris filed her response shortly after Pratt and is also asking for joint custody and the right to receive child support, according to TMZ. The website also reports the two have a prenuptial agreement and are close to finalizing a property settlement.

The separation date is listed as July 13, a month prior to when they publicly announced they were separating.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said in a joint statement issued by Pratt on on Aug. 6

They added, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009.

Faris opened up about her separation from Pratt to PEOPLE in October, saying, “We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends. There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still.”

She added, “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

The Mom star is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47. The two have been spending time together since September after working on the new film Overboard. They were first spotted together early that month and recently vacationed together in Venice, Italy.

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”