It’s official! Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are back together, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Earlier this week, Slate was spotted helping Evans hunt for a new apartment in Tribeca. (He’s starring in a new play, Lobby Hero, on Broadway next year.)

They looked happy and “very much back together” during the outing, a witness tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who previously split in February after dating for one year, first sparked rumors of a reconciliation after Evans and Slate were seen grabbing dinner together in Atlanta while the actor filmed his latest Avengers movie.

Shortly after, they exchanged flirty Twitter messages and Slate began referencing her “boyfriend” on social media.

In the months following their split, Evans and Slate remained amicable and supportive, often praising each other in the press.

“We all love each other so much, and it’s a real, real love,” Slate told PEOPLE while promoting their film Gifted. “I mean, I have gone on and on about how beautiful Chris is. He is, inside and out.”