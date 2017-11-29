Selena Gomez holds on to Instagram crown with most followers in 2017

Selena Gomez remains the queen of Instagram in 2017, with more than 130 million followers.

The singer comes in ahead of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 2 with 116 million), fellow music artist Ariana Grande (No. 3 with 115 million), Beyoncé (No. 4 with 108 million), Kim Kardashian West (No. 5 with 104 million), and Taylor Swift (No. 6 with 104 million).

Gomez also holds five of the 10 most-liked photos of 2017, although the top spot went to Beyoncé for the photo announcing she was pregnant with twins. Gomez’s most popular photo of the year came in third overall, behind posts from Beyoncé and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo also dominated Instagram when it came to videos — he holds six of the top 10 spots, including No. 1, and fellow athlete Lionel Messi posted the second-most-popular video of the year. Ronaldo could be close to dethroning Gomez in 2018; he gained the most followers in 2017, over 30 million, while Gomez came in second with 24 million new followers.

Here is the most liked image of the year:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

And here is the most-liked video of 2017:

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

In the realm of celebrity news, babies, weddings, and engagements topped the list of Instagram moments. Besides Beyoncé’s internet-breaking announcement, Julia Stiles, Behati Prinsloo (wife of Adam Levine), and Ciara topped the list of baby-related celeb posts. Julianne Hough and Emmy Rossum came in first and second for most-liked wedding-related posts.

Tom Brady and Jennifer Garner were among the top public figures to join Instagram in 2017.

Though celebs themselves draw plenty of attention on social media, there were also plenty of buzzy film and television properties. Game of Thrones took the top spot for buzziest TV show, followed by Shameless, Teen Wolf, SpongeBob SquarePants, and 13 Reasons Why. It was a tale as old as time on the film front, with Beauty and the Beast taking the top slot ahead of La La Land, Justice League, Trolls, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Stars also shared plenty of behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, with Reese Witherspoon’s photo with Mindy Kaling on the set of A Wrinkle in Time topping that list, just ahead of Ryan Reynolds’ shots from the first day of filming on Deadpool 2.

Musically, Gomez, Grande, and Beyoncé were the most popular artists on Instagram, while Coachella, the Grammy Awards, and SXSW were the three most-talked-about music events on the social media platform.