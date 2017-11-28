Clear your calendars for May 2018 — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set a wedding date.

“The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018,” Kensington Palace announced Tuesday. “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel.”

Further, the announcement made it clear that the royal family will be footing the bill for the nuptials.

But, before the lovebirds can walk down the aisle and those St. George’s bells can ring, they have a few royal engagements ahead of them.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will undertake their first official engagements together in Nottingham this Friday,” Kensington Palace has noted. “Prince Harry is looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him.”

The visit will include a stop at the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair and a chat with staff and mentors at Nottingham Academy about its Full Effect program, which helps to prevent kids from turning to crime or violence.

Prince Harry announced his engagement to the Suits actress on Monday. They followed the announcement with a photocall and sit-down interview filled with smiles and laughs as they described their courtship.

“It was just a typical night for us,” Prince Harry said of the night of their engagement earlier this month.

“What were we doing?” Markle asked her fiancé. “Just roasting chicken? Trying to roast a chicken and it was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and romantic. He got on one knee.”