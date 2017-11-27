Susan Sarandon: 'We would be at war' if Hillary Clinton won the election

Susan Sarandon has once again made controversial comments about Hillary Clinton, this time taking a few jabs at the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“I did think she was very, very dangerous,” she said in the interview. “We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice.”

Leading up to last year’s election, Sarandon, who supported Bernie Sanders, made it abundantly clear that she wasn’t a fan of Clinton — calling her “untrustable” in a CNN interview a few days before the vote and instead lobbying for Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Since Donald Trump’s election, Sarandon has criticized him time and again in the first year of his presidency, calling him a “horrible person” and questioning whether he’ll make it through the whole term.

Despite her critical remarks about Trump, it hasn’t managed to keep her out of hot water. Will & Grace star Debra Messing has long been critical since Sarandon said, “some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately if he gets in. Things will really explode,” in March 2016 on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes. Following a Twitter feud in the immediate aftermath of the quote, Sarandon later referred to Messing as “Trumpian.”

Messing was quick to weigh in on Sunday morning after the Sarandon interview was released. “Oh for the love of God,” she tweeted.

Oh for the love of God. https://t.co/DpSq5POjIj — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 26, 2017

Sarandon is yet to respond on social media to Messing’s comments or any of the reactions to her recent Guardian interview.