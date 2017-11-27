Save on Patriots, U2, Hamilton tickets, more with Cyber Monday on StubHub

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get some Christmas shopping done from the relative peace of your laptop, but toys, gadgets, electronics, and clothing aren’t the only great deals.

StubHub is getting in on the action with deals on tickets to a variety of events, from concerts, musicals, and sporting events. Throughout Monday, use code CYBER2017 to receive 15 percent off all ticket purchases at the online ticket exchange, where tickets to otherwise sold-out events are often available.

Here are six events we love this holiday season that are perfect to use that Cyber Monday discount codes on.

Some of music’s biggest names will share the stage this holiday season as part of the line-up for the 2017 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball. Where else can you see Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Kesha, Sam Smith, Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson all in one place? Line-up varies by city, but no matter which show you choose, this concert promises to be the most bang for your buck in terms of the sheer amount of big-name talent on offer. The perfect early holiday present for the music lover in the family.

EW named U2’s 2017 30th anniversary Joshua Tree tour one of the top 15 shows to see — the rock legends’ 2018 tour, eXPERIENCE AND INNOCENCE, meant to highlight their latest album Songs of Experience, promises to be yet another incredible experience and has already sold out numerous dates. If you still haven’t found what you’re looking for in terms of the perfect present, this could be just the ticket.

NFL playoff season is almost upon us and whether you’re a die-hard Patriots fan or hoping to see the L.A. Rams return to post-season play for the first time since leaving St. Louis, tickets will be hard to come by. Stock up on face paint and tickets with these great deals for the chance to see your favorite team on the road to the Super Bowl.

The NBA season is heating up and if you have a hoops lover in the family, this could be your chance to find a Christmas gift that’s an absolute slam dunk.

Tickets are slightly easier to come by for the Tony Award-winning phenomenon now that star Ben Platt has left the show, but only just. If you don’t want to be stuck on the outside looking in, seize your chance to see the latest show to take Broadway by storm.

Whether you’re looking to land tickets in NYC or catch the show on tour, Hamilton remains one of the priciest, most difficult tickets to come by. Don’t throw away your shot to land seats to this veritable cultural phenomenon.