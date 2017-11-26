Jennifer Lawrence met Lisa Rinna and fangirled out

John Phillips/Getty Images; Inset: David Livingston/Getty Images
Maureen Lee Lenker
November 26, 2017 AT 01:03 PM EST

Jennifer Lawrence is a tad obsessed with reality television.

She is a self-professed Kardashian fan, and she even interviewed Kim Kardashian West while serving as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live. So when the Oscar-winning actress met Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna over the weekend, she was more than a little excited.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Rinna’s daughter, documented the meeting on her Instagram story, even captioning one of the clips, “This is iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s seen a ghost, I’m Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In.”

In the video, a visibly excited Lawrence snaps a selfie with Rinna. It seems that even when you’re one of Forbes‘ highest-paid actresses and an Academy Award winner, you can still get a little starstruck.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now