Jennifer Lawrence met Lisa Rinna and fangirled out

Jennifer Lawrence is a tad obsessed with reality television.

She is a self-professed Kardashian fan, and she even interviewed Kim Kardashian West while serving as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live. So when the Oscar-winning actress met Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna over the weekend, she was more than a little excited.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Rinna’s daughter, documented the meeting on her Instagram story, even captioning one of the clips, “This is iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s seen a ghost, I’m Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In.”

Love this video of Lisa Rinna meeting a fan pic.twitter.com/Hc9YTLrg88 — Stephen LaConte (@stephenlc) November 25, 2017

In the video, a visibly excited Lawrence snaps a selfie with Rinna. It seems that even when you’re one of Forbes‘ highest-paid actresses and an Academy Award winner, you can still get a little starstruck.