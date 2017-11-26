Glee star Naya Rivera arrested for domestic battery

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery following an alleged altercation with husband Ryan Dorsey on Saturday in West Virginia, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to EW.

Deputies responded to a call for a domestic violence complaint late Saturday night, and Dorsey told them Rivera struck his head and bottom lip, providing a cellphone video to support his account. The sheriff’s department’s statement said Dorsey exhibited minor injuries consistent with the accusation.

Rivera, 30, was taken into custody and her bail was set at $1,000, according to local news station WSAZ. She was released on a PR bond and reportedly picked up by her father-in-law.

Naya Marie Rivera (30 of Woodland Hills CA) arrested overnight for domestic battery on husband in Chesapeake, WV. — Kanawha Co Sheriff (@KanawhaSheriff) November 26, 2017

Rivera and Dorsey have a long history together. They first dated in 2010, prior to her time on Glee, and they wed in 2014, only three months after Rivera’s engagement to rapper Big Sean ended. In November 2016, Rivera and Dorsey announced they were divorcing. In a statement to PEOPLE, they said, “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

Last month, the couple appeared to call off the divorce, filing a request for dismissal of divorce paperwork.

Rivera’s reps did not immediately respond to request for comment.