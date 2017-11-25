Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill mock Donald Trump’s TIME Person of the Year tweet

President Donald Trump gave Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, and a host of celebrities and comedians a post-Thanksgiving treat on Friday when he claimed he “took a pass” on being TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” Trump tweeted. “I said probably is not good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

TIME issued a response a few hours after Trump’s tweet to say, “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

Alan Murray, chief content officer of Time Inc. (which also owns Entertainment Weekly), also wrote that Trump’s statement was false. “Amazing. Not a speck of truth here,” he tweeted in response to a news headline about Trump’s claim.

“[The New York Times] just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted to tennis player Andy Murray, who also mocked Trump’s tweet.

“[BBC] just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” Andy Murray wrote.

Hamill, who continues to poke fun at Trump’s incendiary statements through his Joker-inspired Trumpster persona on social media, tweeted, “Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year” but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said “no problem”, but then they told me you turned it down and now I don’t want it anymore. Thanks anyway!”

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Jason Isaacs, and New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard also took comedic jabs at Trump.

“You can always print yourself another fake cover,” Arquette tweeted. In June, The Washington Post uncovered a fake issue of TIME with Trump on the cover had been hung in various golf courses owned by the president. Late-night hosts had a field day with that one; Seth Meyers called it “the literal definition of fake news.”

DuVernay wrote back to Trump’s latest tweet, “Nobody cares,” while Isaacs brought up the Russia investigation.

“The #MuellerInvestigation just called and said you were PROBABLY going to be named Soap Monitor on your wing and would have to agree to an interview and a perp picture with your combover shaved off,” the actor tweeted. “I said that’s waaaay f—king good enough for me.”

