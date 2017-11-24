25 can't miss Amazon deals on toys this Black Friday

With Thanksgiving in the books, ’tis officially the holiday season once more. And what better way to celebrate than getting a head start on your gift shopping for the winter with some sweet Black Friday deals?
Unfortunately, Black Friday shopping seems to get more competitive and start at earlier times with each passing year. After all, waking up at an unsightly hour (or just skipping sleep altogether) the night after a huge meal isn’t ideal for everyone. Luckily, Amazon is providing an enormous selection of Black Friday deals.
So instead of spending the night camping outside of a store and sitting in the cold, check out 25 of the best Amazon deals on toys available for purchase from the cozy and warm confines of your home, below.
- DC Justice League Batman vs Steppenwolf Figures, 12″ (2-Pack) – $13.98 (original price: $19.99)
- Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batcave, [Amazon Exclusive] – $41.99 (original price: $59.99)
- DC Justice League Mega Cannon Batmobile Vehicle, 6″ – $17 (original price: $24.86)
- DC Super Hero Girls Batgirl & Vehicle Playset – $18 (original price: $26.24)
- Disney Pixar Cars 3 Smart Steer Lightning McQueen Vehicle – $32.50 (original price: $54.99)
- Mega Construx Pokemon Gyarados Building Set – $17.48 (original price: $29.99)
- Fisher-Price Alvin & the Chipmunks, Singing Holiday Alvin Plush – $13.99 (original price: $19.99)
- Disney Pixar Cars 3 Jackson Storm’s Transforming Hauler Playset – $17.31 (original price: $31.99)
- DC Super Hero Girls Katana Action Figure Doll, 12″ – $15.39 (original price: $21.99)
- Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Hall of Justice Playset – $18.51 (original price: $26.45)
- Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Florida Speedyway Spiral Playset, FFP – $15.99 (original price: $26.90)
- PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters Firehouse – $55.98 (original price: $69.99)
- PLAYMOBIL Maternity Room – $10.36 (original price: $12.95)
- PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters Ecto-1 – $35.99 (original price: $44.99)
- Apples to Apples Party Box – $8.99 (original price: $13.02)
- Enchantimals Lorna Lamb Doll – $5.11 (original price: $7.94)
- Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Lights Mermaid Doll, Blonde – $9.23 (original price: $15.39)
- Hot Wheels Speed Winders Twisted Backflip Vehicle – $11.99 (original price: $19.99)
- Hot Wheels Roto Revolution Track Playset – $20.36 (original price: $33.74)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Servin’ Up Fun Food Truck – $40 (original price: $69.99)
- Fisher-Price Little People Advent Calendar – $21.93 (original price: $34.99)
- View-Master Deluxe VR Viewer – $17.26 (original price: $28.96)
- BOOMco. Halo UNSC M6 Blaster, Green – $9 (original price: $14.98)
- Blokus Game – $17 (original price: $24.49)
- Fisher-Price Imaginext Shark Bite Pirate Ship – $26.99 (original price: $42.55)
Of course, all these great deals end at 2:59 a.m. ET on Saturday… but thankfully, they’ll be followed by an additional mass of sales on the site for Cyber Monday.
